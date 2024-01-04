Oddsmakers have listed player props for Anze Kopitar, Alex DeBrincat and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Red Wings vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

DeBrincat's 17 goals and 21 assists in 38 games for Detroit add up to 38 total points on the season.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Lucas Raymond is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 31 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists in 38 games.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 0

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Dylan Larkin is a top contributor on offense for Detroit with 13 goals and 18 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has scored 34 points in 34 games (14 goals and 20 assists).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Adrian Kempe has 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 1 2 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

