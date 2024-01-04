Red Wings vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-190)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 25 times, and won 10, or 40.0%, of those games.
- Detroit is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Detroit has played 26 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Red Wings vs Kings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|115 (16th)
|Goals
|136 (3rd)
|80 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (27th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (4th)
|14 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (19th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings went 3-7-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Detroit's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Red Wings have scored the third-most goals (136 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.
- The Red Wings have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 131 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.
- Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +5.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.