The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW.

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-190) Red Wings (+155) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 25 times, and won 10, or 40.0%, of those games.

Detroit is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Detroit has played 26 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Red Wings vs Kings Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 115 (16th) Goals 136 (3rd) 80 (1st) Goals Allowed 131 (27th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 34 (4th) 14 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 3-7-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Detroit's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their past 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings have scored the third-most goals (136 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 131 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +5.

