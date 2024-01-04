Having lost three in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Red Wings vs Kings Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 131 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 136 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 38 17 21 38 16 17 47.4% Dylan Larkin 32 13 18 31 15 20 54.2% Lucas Raymond 38 11 20 31 15 16 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 37 7 20 27 16 8 - Daniel Sprong 38 10 14 24 11 9 70%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 80 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Kings' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players