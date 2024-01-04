How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Having lost three in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW as the Kings square off against the Red Wings.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Red Wings Prediction
|Kings vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 131 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 136 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|38
|17
|21
|38
|16
|17
|47.4%
|Dylan Larkin
|32
|13
|18
|31
|15
|20
|54.2%
|Lucas Raymond
|38
|11
|20
|31
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|37
|7
|20
|27
|16
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|38
|10
|14
|24
|11
|9
|70%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 80 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Kings' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kings have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|34
|14
|20
|34
|11
|13
|58%
|Adrian Kempe
|34
|12
|21
|33
|9
|13
|33.3%
|Kevin Fiala
|34
|8
|23
|31
|25
|15
|25%
|Trevor Moore
|34
|17
|9
|26
|12
|14
|30.4%
|Quinton Byfield
|34
|10
|16
|26
|6
|18
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.