The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is set at 152.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 152.5 points five times.

Oakland has an average point total of 146.5 in its outings this year, six fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 10-5-0 ATS this season.

Oakland (10-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 25% more often than Milwaukee (5-7-0) this season.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 5 33.3% 72.3 148.5 74.1 152.2 145.5 Milwaukee 6 50% 76.2 148.5 78.1 152.2 150.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Oakland has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

The Golden Grizzlies have won two conference games against the spread this season.

The Golden Grizzlies score 72.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 78.1 the Panthers give up.

When Oakland totals more than 78.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 10-5-0 1-0 9-6-0 Milwaukee 5-7-0 2-1 9-3-0

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Milwaukee 8-6 Home Record 15-3 5-10 Away Record 6-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.