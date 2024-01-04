Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 262nd 71.5 Points Scored 73.9 216th 245th 73.5 Points Allowed 77.5 314th 307th 33.4 Rebounds 36.2 206th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.9 26th 162nd 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 98th 297th 11.7 Assists 12.7 239th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

