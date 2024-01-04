How to Watch Oakland vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - January 4
The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Oakland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 188th.
- The Golden Grizzlies score 5.8 fewer points per game (72.3) than the Panthers give up (78.1).
- When Oakland puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 2-0.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oakland fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.
- The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).
- Oakland sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.5, 30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 88-81
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/10/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
