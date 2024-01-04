Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Oakland County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Farmington High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.