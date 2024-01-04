A pair of hot squads meet when the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Seminoles, victors in four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles score an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Florida State is 11-3.
  • NC State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.
  • The Wolfpack score 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow.
  • NC State is 11-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Florida State is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede defensively.
  • The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
  • River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
  • Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ South Florida W 66-54 Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion W 87-50 Chartway Arena
12/31/2023 @ Virginia W 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena
1/4/2024 Florida State - Reynolds Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/11/2024 Virginia - Reynolds Coliseum

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Alabama State W 110-45 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Georgia Tech W 95-80 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/31/2023 Wake Forest W 73-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/11/2024 North Carolina - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

