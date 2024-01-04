Thursday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last game on Sunday, the Wolfpack claimed a 72-61 victory against Virginia.

The Wolfpack head into this game after a 72-61 victory over Virginia on Sunday. In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Seminoles secured a 73-61 victory over Wake Forest. In the win, Mimi Collins led the Wolfpack with 25 points. Ta'Niya Latson scored 30 points in the Seminoles' win, leading the team.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Top 25 Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-60.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolfpack are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 50) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 81) on November 19

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 79-75 victory on November 17 over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42) in our computer rankings.

The Seminoles have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Florida State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the Wolfpack have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 42) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 149) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (posting 85.2 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and giving up 68.3 per outing, 268th in college basketball) and have a +237 scoring differential.

