Missaukee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Missaukee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Missaukee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houghton Lake High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: McBain, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McBain High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City Area High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
