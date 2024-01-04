The Michigan Wolverines (9-3) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Indiana Hoosiers (9-1), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Hansen: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elissa Brett: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

19.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

