Michigan vs. Indiana January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (9-3) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Indiana Hoosiers (9-1), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.