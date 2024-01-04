The Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -13.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points.

Michigan State's matchups this year have an average point total of 141.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has a 7-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark from Penn State.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 5 41.7% 77.2 154.7 64.5 134.8 142.6 Penn State 6 50% 77.5 154.7 70.3 134.8 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State covered nine times in 18 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Spartans score 77.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Nittany Lions give up.

Michigan State has a 7-2 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 7-5-0 4-2 6-6-0 Penn State 4-8-0 0-0 7-5-0

Michigan State vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Penn State 12-2 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.