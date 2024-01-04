Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carson Cooper: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank
146th 76.4 Points Scored 76.4 146th
32nd 63.7 Points Allowed 70.9 182nd
173rd 37.0 Rebounds 33.6 299th
195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd
267th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 121st
15th 18.4 Assists 11.6 304th
73rd 10.5 Turnovers 10.6 80th

