Michigan State vs. Penn State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Michigan State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|146th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|146th
|32nd
|63.7
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|182nd
|173rd
|37.0
|Rebounds
|33.6
|299th
|195th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|143rd
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|121st
|15th
|18.4
|Assists
|11.6
|304th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.6
|80th
