Michigan State vs. Penn State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Spartans' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Penn State has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of eight Nittany Lions games this year have gone over the point total.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Michigan State is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (13th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (14th-best).
- The Spartans' national championship odds have dropped from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000, the 30th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
