The Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Michigan State has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 145th.

The Spartans average 77.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Nittany Lions allow.

When Michigan State totals more than 70.3 points, it is 8-1.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Michigan State averaged 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in away games (69.0).

When playing at home, the Spartans allowed 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (72.0).

In home games, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule