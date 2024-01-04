The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Peacock

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Michigan has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 129th.

The Wolverines average 83.2 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.

Michigan has a 6-6 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Michigan posted 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did away from home (68.7).

The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).

When playing at home, Michigan averaged 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

