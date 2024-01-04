How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Michigan has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 129th.
- The Wolverines average 83.2 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
- Michigan has a 6-6 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Michigan posted 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did away from home (68.7).
- The Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).
- When playing at home, Michigan averaged 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (33.5%).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 83-66
|Crisler Center
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|L 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|McNeese
|L 87-76
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Palestra
|1/11/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
