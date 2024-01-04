Marquette County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Marquette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
