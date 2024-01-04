Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford II High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Utica, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cousino High School at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.