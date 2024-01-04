If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry Ford II High School at Utica High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitzgerald High School at L'Anse Creuse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Harrison Township, MI

Harrison Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Center Line High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cousino High School at Lake Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Clintondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Almont High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Algonac High School