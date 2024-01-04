Mackinac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mackinac County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Mackinac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Engadine, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
