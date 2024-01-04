Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lenawee County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sand Creek High School at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Britton Deerfield at Lenawee Christian School