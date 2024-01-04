When the Detroit Red Wings play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Joe Veleno light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

In six of 36 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 80 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:29 Home L 5-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

