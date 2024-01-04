Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 4?
Can we count on Jake Walman scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- In eight of 35 games this season, Walman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 80 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
