Jackson County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jackson County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reading High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
