The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Compher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 17:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In eight of 33 games this year, Compher has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Compher has a point in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Compher has an assist in 13 of 33 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Compher has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Compher Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 80 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 3 24 Points 2 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

