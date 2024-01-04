Houghton County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Houghton County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baraga Area High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chassell High School at Luther L Wright High School
- Game Time: 4:59 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ironwood, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
