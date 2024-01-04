Grand Traverse County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalkaska High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Traverse Academy at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.