Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Emmet County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Traverse Academy at Harbor Light Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellsworth Community High School at Alanson High School