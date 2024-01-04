The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans put up 12 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Jaguars allow (77.2).
  • IUPUI's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars average are only .
  • IUPUI has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.
  • This season the Jaguars are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Titans concede.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Myonna Hooper: 9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Imani McNeal: 6.4 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Bellarmine W 59-49 Knights Hall
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 72-66 Calihan Hall
1/1/2024 Northern Kentucky W 67-55 Calihan Hall
1/4/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/7/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne - Calihan Hall
1/10/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.