The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Titans put up 12 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Jaguars allow (77.2).

IUPUI's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars average are only .

IUPUI has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.

This season the Jaguars are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Titans concede.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Myonna Hooper: 9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Imani McNeal: 6.4 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

Detroit Mercy Schedule