How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up 12 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Jaguars allow (77.2).
- IUPUI's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars average are only .
- IUPUI has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.
- This season the Jaguars are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Titans concede.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Imani McNeal: 6.4 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 59-49
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 72-66
|Calihan Hall
|1/1/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|W 67-55
|Calihan Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/7/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/10/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
