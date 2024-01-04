The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) host the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) after losing three home games in a row. The Phoenix are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Green Bay -4.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score above 132.5 points.

Detroit Mercy's outings this season have a 138.6-point average over/under, 6.1 more points than this game's total.

Detroit Mercy has gone 3-12-0 ATS this year.

Green Bay has an 8-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-12-0 mark from Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Green Bay 6 46.2% 66.1 126.7 66.3 144.3 134.0 Detroit Mercy 10 66.7% 60.6 126.7 78.0 144.3 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

Detroit Mercy has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.

Five of the Titans' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Detroit Mercy has won one game against the spread in conference play this season.

The Titans average 5.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than the Phoenix allow their opponents to score (66.3).

Detroit Mercy is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Green Bay 8-5-0 0-0 6-7-0 Detroit Mercy 3-12-0 3-9 7-8-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Green Bay Detroit Mercy 2-10 Home Record 9-5 1-17 Away Record 5-13 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 57.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.