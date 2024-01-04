The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League) face the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 357th 61 Points Scored 63.5 348th 313th 77.4 Points Allowed 65.9 68th 354th 30.5 Rebounds 33.2 312th 246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 314th 328th 5.4 3pt Made 7.6 169th 341st 10.3 Assists 11.8 291st 261st 12.8 Turnovers 12.2 213th

