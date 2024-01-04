Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League) face the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|357th
|61
|Points Scored
|63.5
|348th
|313th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|68th
|354th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|33.2
|312th
|246th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|314th
|328th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|341st
|10.3
|Assists
|11.8
|291st
|261st
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.2
|213th
