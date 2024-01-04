How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- IUPUI vs Robert Morris (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Youngstown State vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Cleveland State vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Milwaukee vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, two% lower than the 41.6% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Titans are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 338th.
- The Titans put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.
- The Titans gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (78.8) last season.
- At home, Detroit Mercy drained 9.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ NC State
|L 83-66
|PNC Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ IUPUI
|L 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 91-56
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/13/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Calihan Hall
