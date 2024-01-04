The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, two% lower than the 41.6% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 338th.
  • The Titans put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.
  • The Titans gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (78.8) last season.
  • At home, Detroit Mercy drained 9.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ NC State L 83-66 PNC Arena
12/29/2023 @ IUPUI L 67-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 91-56 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Green Bay - Calihan Hall
1/6/2024 Milwaukee - Calihan Hall
1/13/2024 Northern Kentucky - Calihan Hall

