Thursday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with Green Bay coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Detroit Mercy 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-8.4)

Green Bay (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Detroit Mercy's record against the spread so far this season is 3-12-0, and Green Bay's is 8-5-0. The Titans have a 7-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Phoenix have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Detroit Mercy is 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its last 10 games, while Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a -261 scoring differential, falling short by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game to rank 358th in college basketball and are allowing 78 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is pulling down 32 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.7 per outing.

Detroit Mercy hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) at a 25.4% rate (360th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 39.6% from deep.

The Titans rank 357th in college basketball with 79.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 352nd in college basketball defensively with 102.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Detroit Mercy has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.5 per game (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (303rd in college basketball).

