In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on David Perron to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Perron has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

He has five goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 80 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 2 2 0 16:42 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:55 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

