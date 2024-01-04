Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Spurs on January 4, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in this contest.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|34.5 (Over: -111)
|12.5 (Over: -132)
|6.5 (Over: -125)
- The 34.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 3.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|7.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
- The 25.4 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.
- Lillard has collected 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).
- He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: -115)
- The 12.8 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.
- His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
- Lopez has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 18.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average of 18.9.
- He has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.
