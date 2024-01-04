For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ben Chiarot a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

  • Chiarot has scored in three of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Chiarot has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:21 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:48 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.