Ashlyn Krueger has reached the Adelaide International round of 32 and will play Veronika Kudermetova. Krueger is +10000 to win this tournament at Memorial Drive Park.

Krueger at the 2024 Adelaide International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

Krueger has advanced to the round of 32 by defeating Katie Boulter 6-7, 1-6 and will next be in action on Monday, January 8 at 7:45 PM ET versus Kudermetova.

Krueger Stats

Krueger remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-7, 1-6 versus Boulter.

Through 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Krueger has won once, and her record is 22-17.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 16-13 and has won one title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krueger has played 39 matches and 20.5 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has played 20.2 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 64.2% of her games on serve, and 34.4% on return.

Krueger has been victorious in 61.0% of her service games on hard courts and 32.9% of her return games over the past 12 months.

