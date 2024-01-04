Will Andrew Copp score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 38 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:01 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

