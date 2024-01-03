Wednesday's MAC slate includes the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) versus the Ball State Cardinals (8-2), at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Hampton: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marie Kiefer: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Richard: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Madelyn Bischoff: 13.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.