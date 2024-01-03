Wednesday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (10-2) and Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) squaring off at University Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Broncos enter this contest following an 84-47 loss to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 72, Western Michigan 62

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

On December 17, the Broncos registered their best win of the season, a 78-76 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in our computer rankings.

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 128) on December 17

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 268) on November 25

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 271) on November 16

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

6.0 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

7.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 21.4 FG%

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos average 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (237th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Broncos post 68.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 53.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Western Michigan is ceding 64.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 71.0.

