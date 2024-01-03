Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wayne County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stevenson High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Cristo Rey High School at Star International Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland Christian High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
