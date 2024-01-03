Washtenaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
