Tuscola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Tuscola County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Millington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Au Gres-Sims High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
