Sanilac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
