Saginaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankenmuth High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
