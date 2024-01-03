There is high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frankenmuth High School at Lake Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Arthur Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Birch Run High School