Player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Utah Jazz host the Detroit Pistons at Delta Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Cunningham's 23 points per game are 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Cunningham has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jaden Ivey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 13.5-point prop bet for Jaden Ivey on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (13).

His per-game rebounding average of 3.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Ivey has collected 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 22.5-point total set for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.7 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 8.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Markkanen has made 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Collin Sexton Props

Wednesday's points prop for Collin Sexton is 17.5. That's 1.9 more than his season average.

Sexton has picked up 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

