The Utah Jazz (15-19) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on January 3, 2024 at Delta Center.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 48% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 2-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48% from the field.

The Pistons are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Pistons' 110.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Detroit is 2-5.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (110.4), and give up fewer points at home (119.3) than away (123.9).

In 2023-24 Detroit is conceding 4.6 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (123.9).

This year the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (24.9).

Pistons Injuries