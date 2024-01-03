How to Watch the Pistons vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (15-19) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on January 3, 2024 at Delta Center.
Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 48% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 2-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Pistons' 110.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Detroit is 2-5.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons put up the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (110.4), and give up fewer points at home (119.3) than away (123.9).
- In 2023-24 Detroit is conceding 4.6 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (123.9).
- This year the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (24.9).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Toe
