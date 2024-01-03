The Detroit Pistons (3-30) visit the Utah Jazz (15-19) after losing 15 straight road games. The Jazz are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -7.5 239.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.

Detroit has had an average of 232 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Detroit is 12-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win three times (10%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in 20 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 12 35.3% 113.8 224.2 117.9 239.6 230.9 Pistons 13 39.4% 110.4 224.2 121.7 239.6 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Pistons have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (7-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this year.

The Pistons put up an average of 110.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.

Detroit has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pistons and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 12-21 8-13 21-12 Jazz 20-14 0-0 18-16

Pistons vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pistons Jazz 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-0 2-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 121.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 2-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

