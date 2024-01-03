Pistons vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (3-30) visit the Utah Jazz (15-19) after losing 15 straight road games. The Jazz are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.
Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-7.5
|239.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.
- Detroit has had an average of 232 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Detroit is 12-21-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win three times (10%) in those contests.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in 20 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info
Pistons vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|12
|35.3%
|113.8
|224.2
|117.9
|239.6
|230.9
|Pistons
|13
|39.4%
|110.4
|224.2
|121.7
|239.6
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Pistons have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (7-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this year.
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.
- Detroit has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|12-21
|8-13
|21-12
|Jazz
|20-14
|0-0
|18-16
Pistons vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Pistons
|Jazz
|110.4
|113.8
|26
|19
|5-2
|9-0
|2-5
|7-2
|121.7
|117.9
|26
|22
|5-2
|8-1
|2-5
|6-3
