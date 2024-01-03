The Utah Jazz (15-19) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (3-30) after winning four straight home games. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Jazz matchup.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are being outscored by 4.1 points per game with a -141 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 117.9 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.3 points per game (posting 110.4 points per game, 26th in league, while conceding 121.7 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -373 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 224.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 239.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah has covered 20 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered 12 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 22.5 -125 23.0 Bojan Bogdanovic 18.5 -120 19.2 Jaden Ivey 13.5 -115 13.0 Jalen Duren 12.5 -111 12.9 Kevin Knox 10.5 -105 7.4

Pistons and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

