Oceana County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oceana County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkerville High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee Catholic Central High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
