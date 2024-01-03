Wednesday's contest at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) matching up with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for Youngstown State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Golden Grizzlies head into this matchup following an 89-79 win over Northern Kentucky on Friday.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 67, Oakland 65

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies' signature victory this season came against the Akron Zips, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Golden Grizzlies secured the 91-87 win on the road on November 6.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Penguins are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 160th-most defeats.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 222) on November 6

89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 314) on December 29

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on December 9

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 12.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG%

12.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

11.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60) Maddy Skorupski: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Markyia McCormick: 12.5 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63) Alexis Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 76.7 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (311th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Oakland scores fewer points in conference play (70.0 per game) than overall (76.7).

At home the Golden Grizzlies are scoring 85.3 points per game, 23.5 more than they are averaging on the road (61.8).

At home, Oakland gives up 67.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 80.0.

